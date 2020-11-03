Man fined after lighting a makeshift flamethrower on a busy Dundee bus

Bus passengers watched in horror as a man turned a deodorant can into a makeshift flamethrower.

Mateusz Okuniewski, 21, and his friend were “mucking about” with the can and a lighter before a flame shot across the bus.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that passengers scolded Okuniewski for his reckless conduct after seeing a blue light.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty revealed how the busy bus was travelling on the Forfar Road at the time of the incident in December 2017.

“The accused and his friend were sitting at the back of the bus,” Ms Doherty said.

“One of the witnesses saw a blue light and turned around to view the accused holding a lighter upside down and pressing it against the can.

“They told him it wasn’t funny and to stop. Other witnesses viewed the same situation.

“The accused replied ‘sorry’ to caution and charge.”

Okuniewski, formerly of Ballantrae Terrace but now living in Leicester, pleaded guilty to igniting the can on a bus journey on December 28, 2017 with a “complete disregard” for the consequences and causing a flame to be propelled across the bus.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said that Okuniewski had been a “sorry case” for many years after struggling with an impoverished upbringing.

However, she told Sheriff John Rafferty that Okuniewski had since obtained work as a forklift driver in Leicester.

She said: “He and his friend were mucking about with the deodorant can. They were showing off. Lit it and the passengers were upset.”

Okuniewski was fined £500.