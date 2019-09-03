Man fined after challenging men to fight and threatening violence in Dundee

A man has been fined £400 after challenging a man to a fight and threatening two others with violence.

Sean Cunningham admitted squaring up to Darryl Avers and threatening Gwen Cunningham and Paul Barclay at his home on Maitland Street on March 22.

Solicitor John Boyle, in mitigation, said “quite a bit of alcohol had been taken” by Cunningham, 37, before the incident occurred.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered him to pay a £400 fine, reduced from £450 for his guilty plea, at a rate of £40 a month.