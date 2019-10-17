Man fighting for his life after falling from Dundee building

A man is fighting for his life at Ninewells Hospital after plunging from a building at the Marketgait this morning.

Police raced to the scene at the back of Brown Street’s Blackness Vets Surgery at 3am after receiving a call that he had fallen from one of the nearby buildings.

One of the vets, Mrs Barbara Barnard, said: “I have no idea what happened as it happened over night.

“I spoke with police and it seems the man has serious injuries, but he is alive thank goodness and hopefully he will be alright. Fingers crossed.”

Police also cordoned off part of the pavement further down Brown Street at Number 23 Cafe Tayside Deaf Hub with tape stretching between the overhead road signs.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was 3am this morning when police received a report of a man who had fallen from one of the buildings.

“He was taken to hospital thereafter where his condition was described as serious.”