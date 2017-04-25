A man had to be taken to hospital and his friends were left injured after an attack in near the centre of Dundee.

The ‘serious assault’ happened on the city’s Brown Street in the early hours of Saturday.

The 24-year victim and his pals were wearing fancy dress and walking near the old Hope Church, when it is understood that four men got out of a small white car and attacked him.

The man suffered a head injury and needed treatment at Ninewells Hospital. His friends suffered minor injuries as a result of the scuffle.

Police are now looking for the men responsible, who are all described as being in their early twenties and made their escape in the car which was last seen on Guthrie Street.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are keen to trace the men, one is described as about 5ft 9in tall, white, blonde hair or shaved head, wearing a dark T shirt.

“The second man is described as 5ft 6in tall, white, wearing a grey long sleeved top and dark blue jeans.

“The third man is described as 5ft 3in tall, white, with black hair and wearing a white polo neck and jeans.

“The fourth man is described as black, long dark hair, dark colour top and jeans, with beanie hat, he spoke with an English accent.

“Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10031/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.