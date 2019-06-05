Man failed to give breath sample after police stopped him in Drunkendub, Arbroath

A man who denies a charge of failing to take a breath test after being suspected of drink-driving was stopped by police in the Angus hamlet of Drunkendub.

Craig Murray, 33, of Westhaven Gardens, Arbroath, pleaded not-guilty to the charge that on May 30 at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, he failed to provide two specimens of breath.

At the time he was alleged to be driving a car on an unclassified road at Drunkendub, Arbroath.

His trial was fixed for September 11 with an intermediate diet on August 20.