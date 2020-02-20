Former Dundee police officer failed to tell care firm he had conviction for assault

A care worker and ex-police officer who hounded a friend in a shopping centre has been given a warning after failing to declare his convictions to his current employer.

Scott Singers attacked his pal at the Overgate in September 2018 and was subsequently convicted of assault and fined £100 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the Sense Scotland support worker failed to tell his employer, or industry regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), that he had committed the crime.

An investigator at the SSSC, charged with evaluating Singers’ case, has imposed a nine-month warning on his care registration record.

While Singers is understood not to currently work in the care sector, he has been told he must write a reflective account outlining his understanding of the impact of his behaviour on others should he return to a care role in future.

The SSSC concluded: “Your failure to tell your employer or the SSSC about your charge and conviction meant that they were unable to consider whether temporary measures were required to protect users of services.

“It could be argued that your conduct amounts to a concealment of wrongdoing.”