Man facing trial over sex assault charges against man in Dundee cafe

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of sexually assaulting another man at a cafe.

Paul Barty, of Orchard Way, Inchture, allegedly sexually assaulted the man by handling his buttocks on various occasions between December 22 last year and January 17 this year at Auntie Betty’s Cafe on Seagate.

Barty, 47, also denies causing the same man and another man to engage in sexual activity with each other on January 17. Barty is further alleged to have made sexual remarks on the same date.

Appearing for an intermediate diet at Dundee Sheriff Court, Barty continued to plead not guilty to the charges.

A trial was fixed for April 18.