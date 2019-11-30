Man facing prison after drug-fuelled attack on his wife

A man launched a drug-fuelled attack on his wife and threatened to set the house on fire.

Ronald Johnston, 40, also took possession of two knives after threatening to set the woman’s house on fire during the incident on Kirkton Avenue.

Johnston’s wife became concerned after seeing he was visibly under the influence of drugs.

He began making a series of comments towards her, including calling the woman a “******* boot”.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said: “The accused left at around 5pm and prior to leaving he said he would set the house on fire.

“He returned at about 7pm shouting and swearing and threatening to smash up the house.” At some point during the evening Johnston took hold of two knives but did not brandish them or threaten the woman with them.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The following day, Johnston woke up and immediately began insulting the woman before repeatedly kicking her foot.

Police were contacted and Johnston continued to insult the woman in front of officers.

Although the pair have been married for five years, they have been in a relationship for 21 years.

Johnston, of Anderson Street, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm by shouting and swearing at the woman as well as repeatedly making abusive remarks, violent threats and taking possession of two knives.

He also repeatedly kicked the woman on the body.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Johnston has previous convictions for domestically aggravated offending.

Solicitor John Boyle said he would reserve mitigation until social work reports had been prepared.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “Because you’ve got previous for convictions for domestic matters I’ll call for background reports.”