Man facing prison after being busted with £8k weed farm at his Brechin flat

A drug dealer is facing jail after being busted with an £8,000 cannabis farm at his flat.

Balint Kaszap-Nagy shipped quantities of the Class B drug through the post from his former home on Montrose Street in Brechin.

A police raid uncovered 622g of cannabis along with a haul of equipment used for growing the drug.

The Hungarian national, who was most recently living in the Netherlands, was remanded in custody to await what is likely to be a “substantial” prison sentence, according to Sheriff Alastair Brown.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that tents, fans and lights were found in the living room area along with 21 jars containing cannabis and several plants.

© DC Thomson

Multiple text messages on Kaszap-Nagy’s phone also showed references to Blackberry and White Widow, two different strains of cannabis, under the initials “BB” and “WW”.

Officers also found packages containing cannabis with branded labels that were to be shipped out via Royal Mail.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said: “A mobile phone was analysed and numerous messages relating to the sale of cannabis were found.

“A laptop was analysed which was consistent with an individual selling cannabis on the dark web.

“The total weight of the cannabis was 662g with a maximum potential street value of £8,000.”

Kaszap-Nagy, 26, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug as well as producing it between May 28 and August 31 last year.

His girlfriend Anita Fodor was also originally charged with supplying the drug but her not guilty plea was accepted by the Crown.

Solicitor John Boyle said Kaszap-Nagy had been frequently attending appointments and previous court hearings from his home in the Netherlands.

He urged Sheriff Brown to grant him bail on that basis but that was refused.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports and Kaszap-Nagy was remanded in custody.