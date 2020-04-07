Man facing claims that he raped woman at address in Dundee

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman at a property in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege that Michael Anderson, 40, carried out the attack at an address in the city on April 2.

Anderson appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge on petition before Sheriff Graeme Napier.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the woman by performing a sex act on her.

Anderson, of Drumlanrig Drive, is thereafter alleged to have raped the woman.

Sheriff Napier continued Anderson’s case for further examination.

He was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.