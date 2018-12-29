Man faces trial over claim he took £500 for fence work he never intended to carry out

A man is to stand trial over an allegation he failed to carry out work to erect a fence.

William Stewart, of Hawick Drive, is alleged to have obtained £500 for work he never intended to carry out.

He denies that at St Boswells Terrace on May 23 last year he pretended to Michelle Knight that he would supply materials in order to erect a fence in her garden.

Prosecutors allege the truth was that Stewart had no intention of carrying out the work and he induced Ms Knight to pay the money to him.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial date at Dundee Sheriff Court for March 27.

An intermediate diet was fixed for March 12.