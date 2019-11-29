Man faces jail after christening party at Dundee restaurant descends into chaos

A christening party descended into chaos after a man was glassed during a wild brawl in a city bar.

Dale Ramsay is facing jail after attacking Frank Anderson at the Medina Bar & Grill on Nethergate on May 26.

Mr Anderson suffered permanent scarring after Ramsay threw a glass at him. Ramsay also admitted attacking his partner and bombarding her with calls and messages during separate incidents.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that Ramsay and a friend had been annoying a group of people within the bar.

The pair took umbrage at being asked to leave by staff and Ramsay saw red after a glass was thrown in his direction.

Ramsay, 26, responded by lobbing a tumbler which struck Mr Anderson, who was not involved in the disagreement, before repeatedly punching another man.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “The accused threw a tumbler towards the male but missed and struck Mr Anderson to the forehead.

“That resulted in a laceration to his forehead that was bleeding heavily.

“The accused punched another man twice to the face, knocking him to the ground.

“Mr Anderson suffered a one-inch incision on his forehead which required three paper stitches. He later confirmed he was left with a scar.”

Two days later, Ramsay attacked his partner after he was confronted by her sister about previous allegations against him.

After entering her house on Wentworth Gardens, Ramsay shouted: “See your ******* sister” before striking her on the face and engaging in a struggle.

The woman’s sister entered the house and overheard screaming from the kitchen. Ramsay fled before police later caught up with him.

Miss Rasheed added that the woman had suffered some reddening to her face.

Ramsay also admitted sending multiple messages and making several calls to the woman, threatening he would come round to her home.

By doing this he breached his bail conditions which prevented him from contacting her.

Ramsay, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to the offences before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said he would reserve his mitigation until social work reports had been prepared.

Ramsay will return to court next month.