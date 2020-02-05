Man accused of kicking, punching and seizing woman by hair in alleged attack in Dunde

A trial has been fixed for a Menzieshill man accused of attacking and pursuing his partner.

Clark Smith, of Leith Walk, is accused of assaulting the woman on Sunday on South Road.

Prosecutors allege that Smith kicked and punched the woman on the head and body.

Thereafter, he allegedly seized her hair, chased her and tried to kick her on the body. Smith is additionally accused of shouting and acting aggressively towards Darren Walker.

A third charge alleges that Smith seized the woman’s phone before throwing it to the ground and stamping on it.

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and had a trial fixed for June. He was released on bail.