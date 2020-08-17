Man faces charges of rape and sexual assault

A sheriff has remanded a 38-year-old man in custody over claims he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another.

Michael Morley is alleged to have committed the offences between April 2019 and July this year at an address in the city.

Morley appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

He is accused of engaging in an abusive course of conduct between February and July this year towards the first woman.

It is alleged that he prevented her from sleeping when he was awake, repeatedly pinched her on the body and seized her body.

Morley allegedly wiped mucus from his nose and on to her in an attempt to degrade her.

The charge further alleges that he hindered her movements, restricted her ability to leave via threats, hid her keys, isolated her from her friends and prevented or hindered the use of her mobile phone.

Court papers allege he repeatedly shouted and made abusive remarks, referred to her in derogatory terms, made threats of violence and repeatedly contacted her.

Morley allegedly attended at the woman’s place of work and induced her to leave with him.

A separate allegation states that on various occasions between April and May this year, Morley raped the woman and attempted to rape her while she slept.

Prosecutors also allege that Morley sexually assaulted a second woman between April 2019 and July this year.

Defence solicitor John Boyle made no plea on behalf of Morley, from Greendykes Road, during the brief hearing in private on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and remanded Morley in custody ahead of a further court hearing.