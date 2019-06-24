Man accused of catalogue of sexual offences over 18 years, including child rape

A man is facing charges of rape and child sex abuse dating back almost two decades.

Ghulam Bajwa is alleged to have carried out attacks between October 2001 and May this year.

He appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea to the eight charges he faces.

Bajwa, of Brown Constable Street, is alleged to have indecently assaulted a child at a property in Broughty Ferry between October 8 and November 8 2001.

On various occasions between February 12 2007 and November 30 2010, Bajwa allegedly used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards another child at a house in Dundee.

He allegedly touched the child inappropriately, removed their clothing and performed a sex act on the child during those dates.

Bajwa is charged with sexually abusing the same child between December 1 2010 and February 11 2012 at a City Quay property as well as trying to forcibly remove the child’s clothing and repeatedly punching them on the body.

Prosecutors further allege Bajwa carried out further sex acts on the same person at another address in Dundee between February 12 2012 and May 13 this year.

On various occasions between January 1 and December 31 2018, Bajwa allegedly attempted to rape the same complainer. The 39-year-old is alleged to have raped the same person during the same dates.

A final charge states that Bajwa indecently assaulted a third child on October 31 2009 at a takeaway on Strathmartine Road by handling their buttocks. No plea or declaration to the charges was made by solicitor John Boyle when Bajwa appeared at a brief hearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Bajwa was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact any of the complainers.

His case was continued for further examination.