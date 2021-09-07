News / Court Man faces charge of endangering public by cooking fluffy toy chicken By Tim Bugler September 7, 2021, 11:01 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 12:20 pm Rae is accused of leaving the toy and clothing in the oven until they caught fire. A man is facing court for allegedly cooking “a fluffy toy chicken”. William Rae is accused of behaving recklessly and putting people at serious risk of harm by turning on a cooker, putting the cuddly hen in the oven and then leaving it, so it caught fire. Rae, 36, is also accused of cooking clothing. The bizarre alleged incident is said have taken place on July 18, at a block of flats where Rae lives in Alva, Clackmannanshire. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe