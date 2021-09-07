Man faces charge of endangering public by cooking fluffy toy chicken

A man is facing court for allegedly cooking “a fluffy toy chicken”.

William Rae is accused of behaving recklessly and putting people at serious risk of harm by turning on a cooker, putting the cuddly hen in the oven and then leaving it, so it caught fire.

Rae, 36, is also accused of cooking clothing.

The bizarre alleged incident is said have taken place on July 18, at a block of flats where Rae lives in Alva, Clackmannanshire.