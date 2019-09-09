Man expected in court today over alleged assault on Dundee-bound bus

A man was expected to appear in court today following an alleged assault on board a Dundee-bound bus.

Police were called to a stationary Megabus coach on Glasgow Road in Perth at around 5.45pm on Saturday after receiving a report of a disturbance on board.

Two police vehicles and an ambulance attended and a man was detained by officers.

He was expected to appear in court today.

The condition of the alleged victim is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a disturbance on board a bus at Glasgow Road, Perth, on Saturday.

“A male was arrested in connection with an alleged assault and was taken into police custody.”

Scottish Citylink – part of the Stagecoach Group which operates Megabus – tweeted to say the service was running about 45 minutes behind schedule due to a “police incident”.