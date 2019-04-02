Man enters 30p Tayport toilets and then trashes them

A vandal spent a penny before causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to Tayport public toilets.

Fife Council officials are now working rapidly to carry out repairs.

The ladies and gents capsule-like cubicles cost 30p to enter and are widely used by locals and visitors to the harbourside.

The units have had to be locked up after a vandal paid to get in and then started a fire inside them.

One visitor, who declined to be named, told the Tele: “I have recently moved to Dundee and took a drive to various places along the coast, including Arbroath and Montrose before popping over the bridge to Tayport.

“I took a wee stroll around the waterfront and took in the view.

“But when I needed the toilet and saw that they were out of commission I was left a bit shocked and disappointed that someone could vandalise them.

“I hope they are fixed soon because it doesn’t leave a good impression for visitors.” The 56-year-old man added: “There are a lot of places where there are no toilet facilities and it would be a shame if these were to close too.”

Tariq Ditta, senior manager of Fife Council’s facilities management service, said: “This is an unfortunate act of repeated and needless vandalism that negatively impacts on local people, families and communities.

“Fife Council works hard to keep public conveniences open and in good order, for the use of residents and visitors.

“This is achieved under very stretched budgets and supported by coin-operated entry systems.

“The damage was recently reported to us.

“We have scheduled in repairs, and urge people to use facilities responsibly and report any acts of vandalism to Police Scotland or Fife Council.”