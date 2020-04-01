Man ‘endangered PC’s life by coughing in his face and claiming he had Covid-19’

A man is alleged to have put a police officer’s life in danger by coughing on him and claiming to be suffering from Covid-19.

Ryan Duke, of Ann Street in Dundee, is alleged to have assaulted police constable Ramsay Scott, then in the course of his duty, by coughing in his face and claiming to have the highly infectious virus.

The 29-year-old is also alleged to have breached bail and to have behaved in a threatening manner in several locations across the city, all on March 29.

Duke appeared in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond during a short hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court to hear the charges against him.

The sheriff, along with other court staff, attended outside an observation cell at Bell Street Police Station to detail the charges to the accused, as he refused to appear in the dock at the court.

Prosecutors allege that he breached a bail order granted on March 20 which required him to remain at home between 8pm and 7am each day by being on Riverside Drive at 10.50pm on March 29.

They further claim that at Tesco on Riverside Drive, and on journeys between the supermarket and the accident and emergency department at Ninewells Hospital and from Ninewells to Bell Street Police Station, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

Duke is alleged to have banged on windows at the supermarket, kicked a bin causing it to strike a window, claimed to police officers he had taken 100 paracetamol tablets and repeatedly shouted that he was infected with Covid-19.

It is further claimed that he spat all over the rear of a police van and behaved aggressively towards police officers and an A&E consultant by repeatedly shouting and swearing, before allegedly assaulting PC Ramsay Scott.

Duke did not make any plea or declaration during the short hearing on petition at Bell Street Police Station.

His case was committed for further examination and the 29-year-old was remanded in custody for a further hearing at a later date.