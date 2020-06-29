Man eliminated from police inquiry after rape of 83-year-old woman in Glenrothes

Police have renewed an appeal for information into the rape of an 83-year-old woman in Glenrothes, after a man who had previously been arrested in connection with the assault was released without charge.

The incident happened shortly after 5am on June 25, within a property in the Collydean area of the town.

A 36-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge and eliminated from the inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife CID said: “A major investigation has continued at pace since this horrendous crime was reported and I am now in a position to confirm that a 36-year-old man arrested has been eliminated from our inquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Collydean area of Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday June 25 and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was walking or in a vehicle travelling around the Collydean area of Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday.

“I would also urge anyone who was in a vehicle with dashcam footage in that area of Glenrothes during that time period to also contact the police.”

DCI Anderson added: “We are committed to identifying the person responsible as quickly as possible and local officers are being supported by specialist colleagues from across the country whilst this major investigation is ongoing.

“We are also continuing to provide support to the woman and her family while the investigation continues.

“Local residents will continue to see a highly visible police presence during this time. It is imperative that the local community remain vigilant and they continue to make sure their homes are as secure as possible at all times.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0647 of 25 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.