Thursday, November 19th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man due to appear in court following incident at Shell Garage on West Marketgait

by James Simpson
November 19, 2020, 1:02 pm
The Shell Garage near Ward Road
The Shell Garage near Ward Road

A man has been charged following an incident at a city garage in the early hours of Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the force were called to the Shell Garage on West Marketgait shortly after 2am, “following reports of an attempt to set fire to a pump within the forecourt.”

Police in Johnston Street in connection with this morning search before a male was arrested.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday November 19. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokeswoman added.