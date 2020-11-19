Man due to appear in court following incident at Shell Garage on West Marketgait

A man has been charged following an incident at a city garage in the early hours of Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the force were called to the Shell Garage on West Marketgait shortly after 2am, “following reports of an attempt to set fire to a pump within the forecourt.”

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday November 19. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokeswoman added.