Man due in Dundee Sheriff Court charged with attempting to murder policeman

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in the early hours of Saturday.

The officer, understood to be a 46-year-old man, is alleged to have been stabbed in the chest while police were responding to reports of a disturbance at a property on Lundin Crescent, Tayport.

The incident took place shortly before 1am.

The officer is believed to have been rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries.

Sources said the officer was treated for a “puncture” wound.

Police have not released any details about the weapon used in the alleged attack.

A 37-year-old man was immediately taken into custody and subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Brian Jones, health and safety lead for the Scottish Police Federation, said: “This type of incident is a timely reminder that police officers face unpredictable violence and danger on a daily basis.”