Man due in court over break-in​

A MAN is due to appear in court tomorrow following a break-in at the Dick McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre.

Police were called to the centre on Old Glamis Road at around 3.45am today where a man was traced and apprehended.

In a statement posted online, Leisure and Culture Dundee said the centre would be closed today due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The statement added that all activities scheduled for today as part of summer activity camps for children would take place at the Lynch Centre on South Road instead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at the McTaggart Gymnastics Centre in Kirkton in the early hours of this morning.

“He has been kept in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”