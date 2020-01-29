Man due in court charged with series of alleged break-ins and credit card fraud in Dundee

Police Scotland have confirmed a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of alleged break-ins around Dundee.

These include a series of alleged break-ins and attempted break-ins in Strathern Road, Duntrune Terrace, Albert Road and Beaumont Crescent in the Broughty Ferry area before the New Year.

Officers said they also include more recent alleged break-ins at addresses in Fintry Place and Cedar Road in Broughty Ferry, and at Sutherland Crescent in Menzieshill.

The man has also been charged with a further 11 offences relating to the alleged use of credit cards said to be stolen, and he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Longhaugh Local Area Inspector Chris Boath said: “This has been a large and detailed investigation carried out by the Community Investigation Unit, with the assistance of Scene Of Crime examiners and Forensic Services, who have all done a fantastic job.

“I would also like to thank the numerous members of the public who contacted us with information that led to the conclusion of these enquiries.

“Our efforts to tackle local crime and arrest and report criminals depend on the assistance of local communities, members of the public and our local partners, and we will continue to be relentless in pursuing offenders in order to keep people safe.”