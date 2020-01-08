Man due in court charged with knife possession in Dundee

A man is due to appear in court today after allegedly being caught with a knife in the city centre.

Police were called to the area near the TSB at Meadowside, Dundee, at around 3.25pm.

Witnesses saw two vans arrive at the bank and officers subsequently arrested a 34-year-old man and took him away from the scene.

He was later charged with being in possession of a knife.

Police confirmed the man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with being in possession of a knife in the Meadowside area of Dundee around 3.25pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.”