Man due in court charged with alleged Dundee city centre assault

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with an alleged assault at an address in Dundee.

A number of police officers and two ambulance crews attended at Constitution Road after a man was reportedly found injured in a flat on Friday February 21.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Locals said they saw as many as 10 police officers and CID officers went in and out of the block, with the first arriving shortly after 2pm.

Two officers were stationed on a landing inside the block after the initial flurry of officers had left.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday February 26 2020.”