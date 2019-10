A man has been charged following the alleged robbery of an 83-year-old woman in Dundee.

The 48-year-old is due in Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the incident at a playpark on Stirling Street, which is believed to have taken place on Tuesday, October 15 at about 5.30pm.

The OAP is said to have been assaulted and robbed of her handbag.