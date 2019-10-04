Man due in court after allegedly being found in gardens in Dundee with intent to commit theft

A man has been charged with intending to commit theft at a number of properties in the Brackens area of Dundee.

Following a number of reports from the Brackens area of Dundee of a man being seen in numerous gardens in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday October 3, Police have confirmed that a 37- year-old man was arrested and charged with being found in circumstances where it appeared he intended to commit theft at four addresses in Brackens Road.

He was also charged with carrying tools with which he intended to commit theft. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today, Friday October 4.

Police Scotland said the force would like to thank the residents who contacted them and directed its officers towards him, along with providing an “excellent description” of the accused.

A spokesman added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to check on the security of any sheds, garages or outbuildings they may have, particularly if they contain anything valuable.

“Although no lock can be 100% secure, the harder it is for someone to gain entry without making noise or drawing attention to themselves, the less likely they are to succeed – or even attempt it.”