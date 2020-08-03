Monday, August 3rd 2020 Show Links
Man due in court after alleged robbery at Fife petrol station

by Steven Rae
August 3, 2020, 9:01 am
The BP garage on Windygates Road, where the alleged robbery took place.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Fife.

The alleged incident happened around 12.30am on Friday July 31 at the BP Petrol Station on Windygates Road, Leven.

Detective Sergeant Mark Millar, from Methil Police Station, said: “We would like to thank the local community for their positive response to the appeal for information.”

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today, Monday August 3.

