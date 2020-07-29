Man due in court after alleged armed robbery with axe in store in Arbroath

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Arbroath.

The incident is said to have taken place at a shop on Ponderlaw Street around 6am on Saturday July 18, when a male is said to have entered the store and threatened a member of staff with an axe.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie of Dundee CID said: “I would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information in relation to this inquiry and also to those who shared our appeal.”

The 29-year-old will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday July 30. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.