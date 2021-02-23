Man due in court after a £90,000 drug haul found in Dundee house

Maryfield locals have been left “flabbergasted” as police uncovered a £90,000 cannabis cultivation in a house in the area.

Police have been in Forfar Road since 3.30pm on Monday, after officers were asked to assist a utility company to access a property.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £90,000 was discovered inside the address before officers sealed off the home.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Shocked residents watched police officers arrive on Monday.

One neighbour said he was “flabbergasted” by the police operation.

He added: “There was an officer standing guard last night.

“There were two police cars stationed on either side of the Forfar Road.

“When you see a cop standing outside a property you do fear the worst but I’m flabbergasted to hear what actually happened.

“The police have been here throughout the night and were stationed both on Forfar Road and Argyle Street.”

It is understood an animal warden is due to remove a dog from the property.

Another neighbour said: “I’m quite shocked to hear it was a drugs raid if I’m honest.

“We heard a dog constantly barking throughout the day which is connected to this property.

“The police must have arrived just before 4pm and have been here since that time.”

A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.35 pm on Monday February, 22 officers discovered a cannabis cultivation, with an estimated street value of £90,000 at a property in Forfar Road, Dundee.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged drugs offences following the find and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday February 23.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”