A has been charged in connection with a fire that tore through a water storage tank at Dundee’s docks on Thursday afternoon.

Flames raged over the outside of the large storm water tank at the King George V pumping station on Camperdown Dock just after 4.50pm.

The tank remained operational during the fire, and operators Scottish Water and PFI partner Veolia said only the external cladding of the tower had been damaged.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 25-year-old male had been charged and was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today in connection with the fire.

She added: “A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The tank plays an integral role in the city’s flood defence system, and was completed in 2010.