Man drunkenly abused police after being chucked out of Travelodge

A man who unleashed a torrent of drunken abuse at police officers after being chucked out of his hotel has been jailed.

Luke Partington saw red after being denied access to the room he had booked at the Travelodge on Kingsway back in December.

The 36-year-old had returned from a drinking binge in Dundee city centre, unaware that friends he had been staying with had their bookings cancelled earlier in the night because of unruly behaviour.

After shouting at the hotel’s duty manager, Partington then turned his anger towards police who were called out to arrest him.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused persisted in pressing the buzzer for a long period of time. He said that he had a booking but there was nothing showing.

“The duty manager could see the accused standing at the front door pointing his finger and saying ‘get my money, see what I am going to do to you’”

Police were contacted but Partington refused to provide officers with his personal details.

Partington was put into a police vehicle but became aggressive, shouting at one of the officers: “I am coming for you. I know where you live, I am going to **** you up.

“I am going to pay people to come get you.”

Partington, of Saltney, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Travelodge, Kingsway, on November 31 last year.

He admitted acting aggressively, shouting and making violent threats before repeatedly pressing a buzzer, pulling at a door, banging windows and demanding entry into the hotel.

Partington failed to provide his personal details when requested to do so by police officers.

A fifth charge states that while travelling in a police vehicle between the Kingsway and police headquarters on West Bell Street, Partington made threats to harm police officers, threatened to pay others to harm police officers and refused to desist.

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton explained that Partington was not at the hotel when others he had been staying with had been removed.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Partington had become separated from his friends during a night out in the city centre and returned without his key card to discover the hotel had apparently cancelled their booking.

Mr Hamilton said: “There were two double rooms booked. He returns at a later time, under the influence of alcohol.

“He has very little recollection of events. Obviously he behaved in an unacceptable way towards the manager and the police officers.

“He does wish to apologise to persons involved and is somewhat embarrassed as to what has been read out in court.”

When passing sentence, Sheriff Carmichael said: “Once you were arrested, saying ‘I know where you live’ and that you’ll ‘pay people to come get you’, is unacceptable.

“In my view, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Partington was jailed for five months.