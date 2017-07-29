A man drove without a licence or insurance.

Andrew Boylan, 39, was fined £450 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Boylan, of Skibo Court, Glenrothes, admitted two charges under the Road Traffic Act.

He admitted via letter to the court that on May 19, at Harefield Road, near St John’s RC High School, Dundee, he drove a car without a licence.

Boylan also admitted driving without a valid policy of insurance at the same location on the same date.

Meanwhile, Sara Pooler, 52, was fined £200 and issued with three driving penalty points at Dundee JP Court.

Pooler, of Clayton Caravan Park, St Andrews, admitted driving a car at 52mph in a 30mph zone at Tay Road Bridge on May 24.