A man drove a car on busy streets in Dundee while over the legal limit.

Allar Pedak, 30, of Gardiner Street, had sentence deferred until January 9 after admitting one charge under the Road Traffic Act.

Pedak admitted driving a car while more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

He drove the vehicle with 113mics of alcohol in 100ml of breath, at Kingsway and Clepington Road, on December 11.