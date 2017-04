A man drove a car without a licence or insurance at a Dundee supermarket.

Alyn Bradford, 37, of St Kilda Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bradford admitted driving a car while disqualified, at Asda, Milton of Craigie, Dundee, on October 5 last year.

He also admitted driving without insurance, at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until April 21 for reports.