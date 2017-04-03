A man drove at nearly double the speed limit on a busy Dundee road.

Jamie Brown, 27, of South Road, had sentence deferred until April 13 after he admitted driving a car at 78mph in a 40mph zone at East Dock Street on November 23 last year.

*Alison Anderson, 49, of Fleming Gardens South, was fined £300 and issued with six penalty points after she admitted driving a car without insurance at Berwick Drive on November 27 last year.

*Steven Handy, 27, of Dunrobin Walk, was fined £140 and issued with three penalty points after he admitted driving a car at 43mph in a 30mph zone at Douglas Road on December 30 last year.

*John Maguire, 38, of Ferry Street, Montrose, was fined £100 after he admitted having cannabis resin, a Class B drug, at West Bell Street on January 25.