Man on double murder and attempted murder charges

A man has appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on two murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

Robert Stratton, 42, of Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, made no plea or declaration in relation to four charges on petition today.

Stratton is charged with assaulting his partner Lee Kinney on various occasions at a property on Drumlanrig Drive.

He allegedly committed the offence by seizing hold of Ms Kinney by the body, pushing and pulling her, pushing her against a wall, seizing hold of her by the neck, throwing her to the ground and pushing and carrying her away, all to her injury.

He is further charged with assaulting Julie McCash by striking her on the body with a knife and murdering her.

Stratton is also charged with assaulting Wendy McKinney by running towards her while brandishing two knives and attempting to strike her on the body with the knives and attempting to murder her.

And he is further charged with assaulting David Sorrie by running towards him while brandishing two knives and attempting to strike him on the body with the knives, thereafter pursuing him and striking him on the body with a knife and murdering him.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place yesterday.

The case was continued for further investigations and Stratton was remanded in custody meantime.