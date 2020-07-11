Man dished out homophobic abuse to police officers after his mum called them

A Fintry man dished out homophobic abuse towards police officers after becoming enraged that his mother wanted him arrested.

James McConnachie, of Fintry Road, admitted behaving abusively during the booze-fuelled incident on Grampian Gardens on July 7.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police attended and found McConnachie under the influence or alcohol or drugs.

McConnachie was muttering several swear words and despite being warned to desist, he continued to act abusively.

“The accused began saying ‘**** off you are all ******* ********,” fiscal depute Christine Allan said.

“He continued his behaviour towards police officers, shouting and swearing.

“At around 3.40pm, the accused was arrested and made no reply outside Grampian Gardens.

“He was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and while at the charge bar, he continued his torrent of abuse.”

McConnachie then used homophobic slurs towards the officers before shouting: “I’ll remember your faces.”

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting, swearing, making homophobic remarks and threatening PCs Tony Weed and Leanne Boyack with violence.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said McConnachie had been drinking throughout the day and had fallen out with his mother.

He added that McConnachie had a gripe with the police after believing officers were not taking a complaint he raised about being assaulted by four other people seriously.

Mr Caird said: “He takes responsibility for this. He very much regrets his behaviour and is rather embarrassed about it.

“There had been some sort of argument between him and his mother, who I am told has mental health problems.

“The previous day, he did make a report to the police that he had been assaulted but nothing came of that and he was quite upset about that. He apologises to the police officers involved.”

McConnachie is also in the grip of a drug addiction and had planned on meeting with substance misuse counsellors, Mr Caird added.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on McConnachie until September for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail