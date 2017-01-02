Man dies near pub in early hours of New Year’s Day in Edinbugh

A man has died following a disturbance near a pub in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to Great Junction Street in the Leith area of the city at around 2am.

A 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died in the evening.

Police say they are treating the incident as murder, adding that boy of 16 and an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the disturbance.

They were expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective inspector Graham Grant said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly passed away.

“A murder inquiry is now being carried out and there will continue to be a police presence in Leith as we conduct our investigation and provide support to the local community following these tragic events.”