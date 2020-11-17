Man dies in hospital following incident in Dock Street in Dundee

A man has died following an incident in Dundee yesterday.

The man scaled a building in Dock Street, with officers sealing off East Dock Street and West Dock Street.

A number of emergency vehicles were called to the area after concerns were raised for the person, with officers appearing to focus their attentions around scaffolding situated above the Number 57 bar around 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of concern raised for a man at Dock Street in Dundee around 2.30pm on Monday November 16.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”