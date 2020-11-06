Man dies in fatal crash near Dundee supermarket

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near a Dundee supermarket.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm near Lidl Macalpine Road, in the Downfield area of Dundee.

A 50-year-old was involved in the collision with a grey Kia Ceed and died at the scene. The female driver was uninjured.

A number of people had posted online after seeing the emergency services on their commute home.

It is understood a section of the road was also closed off.

Pictures in the aftermath of the accident showed police, the fire and rescue service and an ambulance stationed outside the shop.

Police Scotland are now appealing for members of the public who may have seen the crash to come forward and assist them in their investigation.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, urged any witnesses to get in touch.

He said: “Although a number of people assisted at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the street. It happened near a local supermarket on MacAlpine Road which was quite busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time.

“If you can assist us with our inquiries, then please call officers at Tayside Road Policing Unit, Dundee, via 101 quoting reference number 2474 of November 6, 2020.”