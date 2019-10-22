Man dies in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital following industrial accident in Perth shop

A 51-year-old man has died in hospital following an industrial accident at a supermarket in Perth earlier this month.

Kenneth Heron, from Tranent in East Lothian, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after being hurt while working on a lift at the Co-op store on Main Street, Bridgend, on October 11.

© Supplied

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the scene of the accident at around 7.30am with Police Scotland shutting down the busy street during rush hour as paramedics and firefighters attended to the stricken engineer.

Mr Heron was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but died just under a week later.

Witnesses said they believed Mr Heron was injured towards the rear of the store.

A full multi-agency investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.