Man dies from serious injuries after collision on Fife road

A man has died following a crash on a major Fife road.

A silver Renault Grand Scenic struck the central reservation of the M90 northbound, approximately one-and-a-half miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty, at around 11.05pm on January 5.

A Seat Leon car, also travelling northbound, subsequently struck the Renault.

The victim, who was a front seat passenger in the Renault, was taken to Ninewells Hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The road fully reopened at around 6.30am after an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Inspector Greg Burns of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident.

“Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you may have anything which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3379 of 5 January, 2020.”

Officers have said that inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity and no further details will be released at this time.