Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Monifieth

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Monifieth.

The incident, which involved a black Renault Clio and silver Reliant Scimitar, took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday, on Ferry Road at its junction with Bank Street.

The driver of the Reliant Scimitar was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, where he died yesterday.

The driver of the Renault Clio was not injured in the collision.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “An investigation into the cause of this collision is now under way and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 2076 of 21 June 2020.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam, on Ferry Road or Bank Street at that time to examine their device to establish if they may have captured any footage which might assist us in this investigation.”