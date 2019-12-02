Man dies following road traffic incident in Fife, as police appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland have confirmed that a man has died following a serious road incident in Fife.

The 43-year-old man was hit by a white Ford Transit panel van on Station Road, Cardenden, outside the Tesco Express supermarket, not far from the junction with Gammie Place around 8.05pm on Thursday November 28.

His next of kin have been made aware, officers said.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely helpful.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3318 of November 28 2019.