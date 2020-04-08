Man dies following incident at Tay Bridge in Dundee

A man has died following an incident at the Tay Road Bridge last night.

Police, coastguard teams from Carnoustie, Arbroath and St Andrews, and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were all called to the scene, just before midnight.

However police have since confirmed a 60-year-old man died, which led to both lanes on the bridge being closed for around 35 minutes.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that officers were called to the Tay Bridge area at around 11.40pm on Tuesday April, 7, following the death of a 60-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A coastguard spokesman said they were working with Police Scotland during the incident at the bridge.