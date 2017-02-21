A man has been found dead after a fire in a Fife home.

Fire crews raced to the blaze in Waggon Road, Leven shortly before 7.45am today. Upon entering the flat, firefighters found a man’s body.

The fire was extinguished a short time after fire crews arrived.

No details of the deceased have been released.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and a joint investigation into the blaze is to be launched by the fire service and police.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene hours after the incident to ventilate the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance following a fatal fire at an address in Waggon Road.

“The incident was reported around 7.45am. Police and emergency services attended and a male fatality was found within.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene from Methil and Kirkcaldy.

“Firefighters entered the premises and the fire was extinguished by 8.06am.

“Crews remain on the scene to ventilate the property and ensuring the area is safe.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland into the cause of the fire will be carried out in due course.”