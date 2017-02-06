A man has died after being taken ill on the new Queensferry Crossing.

Emergency services were called to the construction site at about 9am today after reports that a 57-year-old man had become unwell.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, where he later died, police said.

It is understood the man worked on the £1.35 billion construction project and was walking to work when he fell ill.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended the site this morning after a colleague had taken ill.

“The incident is understood to be unconnected to work activities and further details are not available at this time.”

Police are investigating the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

About 1,300 workers are employed on the 1.7-mile Queensferry Crossing, which is replacing the Forth Road Bridge across the Forth between the Lothians and Fife.