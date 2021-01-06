A man has died after falling into the River Tay.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A search involving the coastguard helicopter, Broughty Ferry lifeboat and coastguard crews from Dundee and St Andrews was carried out.

The man was pulled from the water at the Royal Tay Yacht Club but could not be saved.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed their aircraft, which is based in Prestwick, had been deployed.

He said: “Paramedics declared life extinct at the scene.”

The man is understood to have fallen from the Tay Bridge.